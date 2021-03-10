Conway man charged with attempted murder after shooting at car

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was charged with attempted murder after police said he shot at a car.

According to warrants obtained by News13, Bradley Rashad Palmer, 29, shot at a car Saturday near El Bethel Road and Church Street in Conway. The victim’s car was hit by the gunfire. It is unknown if the victim was injured.

Palmer was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday on three counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree domestic violence.

Palmer remains in jail with no bail set as of Wednesday afternoon.