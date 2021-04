HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man was arrested Wednesday and accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Christian Harry-Scott Colbert, 21, of Conway, was charged after the victim told someone about Colbert’s alleged inappropriate behavior, according to the police report.

Colbert was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 14 and 16.

He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $15,000 bond, according to booking records.