Conway man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 in an incident that happened about six years ago.

Justin Markante, 35, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force at his home on Monday. According to the incident report, the victim was six years old at the time of the alleged criminal sexual conduct.

A complainant said she found out about the incident about a year ago but was just now reporting it, according to the report. The incident happened at a home in Conway about six years ago, she said.

Authorities met with the victim and the complainant at their home before filing the charges.

Markante remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail as of Tuesday afternoon.

