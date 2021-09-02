Conway man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, beating woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Conway man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted, kidnapped, strangled and repeatedly beat a woman.

Rico Antonio Funderburk, 27, faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, domestic violence of high and aggravated nature, and assault and battery. He is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

According to the police report, Funderburk repeatedly beat her with blunt edge “weaponry and burning implements causing vast injury.” He took her phone, clothes, and personal effects and threatened to kill her, police said.

“The defendant also strangled the victim causing a loss of consciousness on several occasions,” police wrote in the report. Funderburk has a previous conviction of domestic violence, police said.

The incidents happened between Aug. 10 and Aug. 28, according to the report. They were reported to the police on Aug. 28. Funderburk was booked into jail on Wednesday.