Conway man charged with sexually assaulting a child

Cody Kaufman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has been released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after being charged with sexually assaulting a child, according to police records. 

Cody Charles Kaufman, 18, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 years old, according to booking records. He has since been released on a $30,000 bail. 

Police met with Kaufman on Aug. 25 after he said he wanted to report a crime that he’d committed, according to an incident report. 

Kaufman was served an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor and was arrested, according to records. His cell phone was taken and placed into evidence.

