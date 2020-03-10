Conway man charged with unlawful neglect involving 7-week-old infant

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man has been arrested and charged with unlawful neglect involving a 7-week-old infant.

Derrick Joseph Edwards, 28, of Conway, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. Edwards was booked around 5:30 p.m. on Monday and remains in the center. No bond has been set.

Derrick Joseph Edwards (J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

On March 7, officers responded to the 800 block of 82nd Parkway for “a case of possible child abuse,” an incident report from the Conway Police Department says. The victim, a 7-week-old, was transported on March 5. The complainant told police the parents said the baby had vomited and stopped breathing and one of the infant’s parents started CPR. Medical personnel were able to get the infant to breathe.

