Conway man faces 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man is facing 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Dalton Hubert Richardson, 24, allegedly distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to the AG’s office. Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Richardson was arrested Wednesday on the charges and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center, the AG’s office said. As of Wednesday evening, he’s held on a $40,000 bond, according to booking records.

If found guilty, Richardson could face up to 160 years in prison.