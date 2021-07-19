Conway man found guilty after video shows dog beaten with object

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was found guilty after a video showed a dog being repeatedly beaten with an object, according to police.

Marcell Antonio Riggins, 49, was sentenced to an additional five days in prison instead of paying a fine, police said. Police said the dog was subject to “unnecessary pain and suffering.”

Police were called to a home in the 4900 block of Murray Johnson Road in the Conway area in June for reports of animal abuse. The six dogs involved in the case were surrendered.

A video obtained by News13 shows what appears to be someone tying up a dog and beating it with an object. The dog is hit multiple times and can be seen jumping repeatedly to avoid being hit. A second person can be seen in the video but their involvement is unclear. News13 is choosing not to share the video due to its graphic nature.

Police said the dogs surrendered are not available for rescue adoption. Police thanked the community who made police aware of the social media posts.