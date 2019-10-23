Conway man gets 4 years in prison for child porn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man has been sentenced to four years in prison for having child porn.

Charles Jared Thomas, 32, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of child exploitation of a minor, third-degree, in Horry County. Thomas sent child pornography via a file-sharing network to a special investigator with the state Attorney General’s Office twice in 2016. Investigators with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department also reported being sent child porn from Thomas.

Charles Jared Thomas

While searching his home, investigators found more child porn on two of his laptops.

In addition to the four years in prison, Thomas consented to the forfeiture of the laptops and will have to register as a sex offender upon his releases.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Deputy Attorney Kyle Senn.

“The people who chare and possess child pornography need to remember that our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force works around the clock to find you, and we make arrests every week,” said Attorney General Wilson.