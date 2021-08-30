Conway man jailed on 10 child sex abuse charges

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WBTW) — A Conway man is in custody facing 10 child sex abuse charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.

Donavan Taylor Kifer, 23, was arrested on Friday by investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators with the attorney general’s office, which is a member of the task force, assisted with the investigation.

Wilson’s office said in a news release that a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Kifer, who allegedly distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Arrest warrants obtained by News13 say Kifer used the social networking app Kik to distribute videos containing sexually explicit images of children on five different days in April.

Kifer is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The felony charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count, Wilson’s office said.

No other information about the case was immediately available. As of Monday afternoon, Kifer was in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. Count on News13 for updates.