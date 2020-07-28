Conway man out on bond for attempted armed robbery arrested for new armed robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man out on bond for an attempted armed robbery was arrested again for a new armed robbery, according to police.

James Junior Felder, 51, of Conway, was arrested Monday after an armed robbery in the 1600 block of Church Street in Conway, according to a police report.

Police said Felder fled down 16th Ave. and was found at Elm Street and Pinewood Circle. Police found a glass pipe inside a cigarette pack in his pocket, according to the report.

Felder at the time gave a false name and birth date to police, the report said.

Felder was previously arrested for an attempted armed robbery at Walgreens in Conway back in May.

Felder is back in J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with armed robbery and giving false information to law enforcement. He’s held on a $440 bond for the false information charge and no bond for the armed robbery charge.