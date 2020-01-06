Conway man pleads guilty to armed robbery, sentenced to 15 years

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 15 years.

Craig Ronnie Bright, 49, of Conway pleaded guilty to the April 2016 armed robbery of a 69-year-old woman in Conway, according to the 15 Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The solicitor’s office says Bright took a debit card from the victim, “cut her several times, including on her neck, and went to an ATM and withdrew money from her account.”

Craig Ronnie Bright (Courtesy: 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office)

This case was scheduled to go to trial starting the week of January 13.

A judge sentenced Bright to 15 years in prison “as part of a negotiation that recommended a sentence between 10 to 15 years.”

To be eligible for parole, Bright must serve 85-percent of his sentence.

Bright is currently serving a 4-year prison sentence “his parole being revoked in 2017 for a previous unrelated armed robbery charge.”

The robbery victim has since passed away. Her family attended Monday’s hearing and spoke on her behalf before the judge issued Bright’s sentenced.

LATEST HEADLINES: