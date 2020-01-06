Conway man pleads guilty to armed robbery, sentenced to 15 years

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 15 years.
Craig Ronnie Bright, 49, of Conway pleaded guilty to the April 2016 armed robbery of a 69-year-old woman in Conway, according to the 15 Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The solicitor’s office says Bright took a debit card from the victim, “cut her several times, including on her neck, and went to an ATM and withdrew money from her account.”
This case was scheduled to go to trial starting the week of January 13.
A judge sentenced Bright to 15 years in prison “as part of a negotiation that recommended a sentence between 10 to 15 years.”
To be eligible for parole, Bright must serve 85-percent of his sentence.
Bright is currently serving a 4-year prison sentence “his parole being revoked in 2017 for a previous unrelated armed robbery charge.”
The robbery victim has since passed away. Her family attended Monday’s hearing and spoke on her behalf before the judge issued Bright’s sentenced.
