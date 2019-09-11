Conway man receives 20 years in prison for homicide by child abuse

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man has been sentenced to prison for homicide by child abuse.

Demond Marquise Hannah, 22, of Conway, pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse in connection to the October 2018 death of his infant son, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Hannah was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“In October 2018, Hannah was watching the child while the child’s mother was gone from the residence. Within 15-20 minutes, the child became unresponsive,” the solicitor’s office said. “The child was taken by ambulance to Conway Medical Center and then airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was later removed from life support. The child had injuries consistent with having been violently shaken.”

“Any murder is horrific, but the murder of a child is especially tragic. I am grateful that we were able to achieve some measure of justice for this young victim,” Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter said after sentencing.

