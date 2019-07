CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug and gun charges.

Billy Levon Freshley, 33, of Conway, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a weapon charges before a circuit court judge on July 17, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The judge sentenced Freshley to 10 years in prison after the guilty plea.