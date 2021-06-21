Conway man sentenced to 18 years in prison for 2017 shooting death at Myrtle Beach motel

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man will spend 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2017 shooting at a Myrtle Beach motel that killed one person.

Larry Carter, 26, of Conway, has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the January 2017 shooting at the Lazy G Motel, according to an announcement Monday from the Office of the Solicitor Fifteenth Judicial Circuit. Carter will not be eligible for parole.

Rashad Atkins, 33, was killed in a drug-related robbery, according to the announcement. Two witnesses identified Carter as the one who shot Atkins.

Myrtle Beach officers used license plate information, cell phone data, facial recognition, cameras and witness testimony to track down the people who had been in the motel room.