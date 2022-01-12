Conway man sentenced to 20 years for 2019 killing

Grand Strand Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter after pleading guilty to the killing.

Aarin Jamal Michael, 29, must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for supervised release.

Michael was accused of getting into a fight with 21-year-old Charles “CeeJay” Hemmingway Jr. at a Conway home on Nov. 29, 2019, according to an announcement from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. During the fistfight, a gun fell out of Michael’s pocket. As Hemmingway stood in the hallway trying to recover, Michael picked up the gun, fired twice and then ran away.

He was arrested 10 days later in Loris.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com