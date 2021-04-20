Conway man pleads guilty to 3 counts of reckless homicide, gets decade in prison

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man will spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of reckless homicide, according to information released Tuesday from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Richardson said that 54-year-old Garth James Treadway made the plea on Monday. The charges were in relation to a May 2018 crash at the intersection of Robert Grissom Parkway and Executive Drive in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.

Kevin Nicholas Norris, 25, Kristie Dewes, 24, and Gulnoza Tashmatova, 34, were killed in the crash, which also injured a small child.

Treadway sped through the intersection at Grissom Parkway and did not stop at a stop sign, according to the announcement. He hit a motorcycle Norris was driving, on which Dewes was also on. He then hit an SUV where Tashmatova and the child were passengers in.

He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count. The sentences will run concurrently. He received the maximum sentence because of a criminal history dating back to 1983, according to the announcement.

“This was a senseless act that claimed the lives of three truly innocent victims,” Mary-Ellen Walter, the Senior Solicitor who prosecuted this case, said in the announcement. “The Myrtle Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue worked tirelessly the day of the crash in an effort to save the victims. The continued work of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, including the assigned investigator Corporal Joseph Lardino, helped bring a bit of justice for the victims in this case. While no sentence will compensate for the lives lost that day, the State is thankful that Treadway was sentenced to the maximum.”