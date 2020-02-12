Person shot multiple times near Conway middle school

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A middle school was on lockdown and police are asking people to shelter in place after a person was shot nearby.

Conway Police are actively investigating a shooting incident in the 900 Block of Wright Boulevard. One person has been taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.

The incident is now “stable,” police reported, and no known threat exists for the area. It is unknown exactly where the incident occurred at this time.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown at about 3:30 p.m. A controlled student release took place for car students until the all-clear was given by the Conway Police Department at 4 p.m.

All students and staff are safe, reports Lisa H. Bourcier with Horry County Schools. Students who ride the bus will be arriving home a little later than normal this afternoon due to this incident, Bourcier said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Whittemore Park Middle School has been put on lockdown. People in that area have been asked to shelter in place until more information is known, according to Taylor Newell with the City of Conway.

