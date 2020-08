CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an ATV theft.

According to police, an ATV was stolen from a home on 4th Ave. in the South Conway area. The ATV is a 2017 Green Honda Foreman Rubicon ATV.

A person of interest can be seen in the photos below.

Courtesy: Conway Police Department

Courtesy: Conway Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Conway Police at 843-248-1790.