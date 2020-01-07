Conway police asking for help after golf cart reportedly stolen from shed on school property

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are asking for help after a golf cart was reportedly stolen from a shed on school property.

On January 6, a 2010 EZGO Golf Cart, belonging to Conway High School, was stolen from a shed on school property, according to Taylor Newell, with the City of Conway.

Photos provided by City of Conway

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at 843-248-1790.

LATEST HEADLINES: