Suspect identified in Carolina Payday Loans robberies

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – For the third time in less than a month police have been called to the Carolina Payday Loans at 612 Church Street.

According to Taylor Newell with the City of Conway, officers were called to the business at around 6 p.m. Newell says that workers saw the suspect walking up and the door was locked. The suspect was not able to get into the building, says Newell. This suspect matched descriptions of the suspect in previous robberies.

Officers have now identified the suspect as Antonio Xavier Mccray, he faces three charged of armed robbery, two in connection to the robberies at Carolina Payday Loans and another at Upfront Loans at 610 Church Street.

If you have any information, call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.