Conway police charge 2 men in Christmas Eve gas station robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have charged two men in a gas station robbery on Christmas Eve.

Curtis Rashawn Moultrie, 44, of Conway, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and shoplifting. Theodore Alfred Davis, 60, of Conway, was charged with accessory before and after the fact to a felony.

Police were called Friday to Circle K in the 1700 block of Church Street for reports of a robbery. Police released surveillance photos from the robbery. Both suspects were arrested that same night, according to booking records.

Moultrie was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Tuesday morning. Davis was held on a $40,000 bond, according to booking records.