Conway police continue search for armed robbery suspect

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police continue their search for an armed robbery suspect who robbed a Conway business twice in less than two weeks.

Police say on November 15 Antonio Xavier Mccray attempted to rob Upfront Loans on Church Street.

“Mr. Mccray entered Upfront loans. He had a firearm. He demanded money. They were only open for about a week so they didn’t have any money to give him,” said detective Josh Scott.

Scott says Mccray then ran over to Carolina Payday Loans, presented the same gun, and demanded money.

“They do give him an undisclosed amount of money on that occasion,” said Scott.

Less than two weeks later police say Mccray came back to Carolina Payday Loans for more money, but left behind evidence that helped police.

“We were able to collect some evidence and we had some people call in to give us some leads. We’re following up on all our leads all the time. Right now we’re just trying to locate him,” said Scott.

Police say all three crimes happened during business hours, however, no one was hurt.

Carolina Payday Loans remains open, but with additional security measures.

“They have changed their procedures so now they basically keep their door locked. So nobody can gain access to the building without them actually unlocking the door and letting people in,” said Scott.

Mccray is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, police are asking you to call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information on Mccray’s whereabouts is also asked to call police.