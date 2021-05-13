Conway police investigate armed robbery; suspect turns self in

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating an armed robbery that happened April 27, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Sherdarrius Montgomery, 18, of Conway, was charged with armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, according to police.

Police were called to the area of Grainger Road and Horry Street for reports of a robbery, according to the report. Police spoke with victims and determined a crime was committed.

No other details about the robbery were provided by police, but Montgomery turned himself in to police Tuesday, according to the report. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.