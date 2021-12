CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a series of vehicle break-ins were reported early Saturday morning, a city spokeswoman said.

The “forced entries” involved multiple vehicles in the area of Kiskadee Loop, according to June Wood, the city’s public-information officer.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-248-1790.

