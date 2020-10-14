Conway police look for robbery suspect

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect.
The robbery happened Tuesday night at Conway King Smoker, according to police. Police responded around 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 501 East.
A News13 photographer saw police inside the Tobacco & Vape shop and multiple police vehicles in the parking lot, off of Singleton Ridge Road around 7 p.m.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Police described the suspect as an 18-20 year-old man, standing approximately 5’9″ and weighing about 125 pounds. He is believed to have fled on foot.
If you have any information related to the suspect or this incident, you’re asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.
