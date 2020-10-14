Conway police look for robbery suspect

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Tuesday night at Conway King Smoker, according to police. Police responded around 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 501 East.

A News13 photographer saw police inside the Tobacco & Vape shop and multiple police vehicles in the parking lot, off of Singleton Ridge Road around 7 p.m.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Police described the suspect as an 18-20 year-old man, standing approximately 5’9″ and weighing about 125 pounds. He is believed to have fled on foot.

Courtesy: Conway Police Department

Courtesy: Conway Police Department

If you have any information related to the suspect or this incident, you’re asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

