Conway police look for suspect in armed robbery at business on Janette Street

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are looking for a man suspected in an armed robbery that occurred Monday at a business on Janette Street.

According to a Facebook post, officers responded to the call at 401 Janette Street after a man allegedly showed a gun during a robbery. Police have not said how much money was taken.

According to police, the man was wearing a white mask with gray running shoes. Police released photos of the suspect taken from a security camera, but no other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790. Count on News13 for updates.