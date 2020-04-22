Conway police looking to identify person of interest in forgery case

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department is looking for help identifying a person of interest in a forgery case.
An investigation was opened up on April 1 into a forgery case at BB&T Bank in the City of Conway, police said. Investigators got photographs of a person of interest and need help identifying the person.
Anyone with information about the person in the photographs are asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
