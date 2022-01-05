Conway police arrest 2nd suspect in shooting near CCU off-campus housing

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have arrested a man they say fired a gun inside a vehicle near a Coastal Carolina University off-campus housing complex.

Maurice Keshawn Long, 20, had been wanted on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm in a vehicle, according to the Conway Police Department. Police had said Long should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police announced his arrest in a Facebook post, but did not provide any other details. He is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Jahmeir Grate booking photo

On Dec. 30, police responded to a shooting in progress call at the 600 block of Highway 544. The public was asked to avoid the area of the Coastal Club and The Current, according to previous reporting.

Police were able to identify two suspects in the shooting. Jahmeir Davon Grate, 20, of Conway, was taken into custody that day. He’s charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a pistol.

Grate was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday on a $75,000 bond, according to online booking records.

The shooting is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.