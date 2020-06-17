JUST IN: Conway Police need assistance identifying car

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department is looking for help in locating a vehicle of interest in a shooting incident that took place on June 9.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near Parkers Auto on Hwy 378. Several vehicles were struck by gunfire.

The pictured vehicle was seen at the scene at the time of the shooting.

If anyone has information on this case or recognizes the car in the picture, contact the Conway Police Department’s investigation unit at (843) 248-1790.

