CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are looking for a man they say assaulted someone with a weapon at an apartment complex on Highway 544.

Curtis Michael Warden should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said Tuesday in a Facebook post. Police have not released any details about the alleged incident, including when it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-248-1790. Count on News13 for updates.