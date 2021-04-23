Conway police search for attempted murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous, according to the department.

Antwan Serico Davis is wanted for attempted murder and other charges, according to police. He was last seen driving a white 2015 Kia Rio with South Carolina license plate TQX-791.

An investigation was opened into a shooting within Conway city limits, police said. No information about the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or dial 911. Never approach a wanted individual.