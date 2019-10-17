Conway police arrest 1, search for man in connection to robbery with gunfire

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for one of two people in connection to an alleged robbery when a gun went off during a struggle.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Coastal Club Apartments on Oct. 2. A victim told officers he had been robbed by two people and that a gun went off during a struggle between the victim and the people.

Through an investigation, the two people were identified. One was a 15-year-old, who was taken into custody on Oct. 16 and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Police are still looking for Tra’shaun Xavier Rush, 24.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Tra’shaun Rush is asked to call the Conway Police Department Investigations Unit at (843) 248-1790.

