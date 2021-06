CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are looking for a person wanted in connection with a theft of a large amount of meat from a grocery store.

Conway police issued photos of the person on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help. The person is wanted in connection with an investigation involving the theft of more than $500 in meats from a Food Lion grocery store in Conway.

Please call 843-248-1790 if you have information or think you can identify the person in the photos below.