CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) –The Conway Police Department are looking for a woman who was involved in a shoplifting that occurred on November 20, 2020.

Courtesy: City of Conway

The incident occurred at 2301 East Hwy 501 at Lowes Home Improvement Store.

Anyone who has information identifying the person or car shown are asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.