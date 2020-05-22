Breaking News Alert
Conway police search for suspect who allegedly made ATM transactions with stolen debit card

Grand Strand Crime

Courtesy: Conway Police Department

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a suspect who is accused of making ATM transactions with a stolen debit card.

Police received a complaint on May 13 about fraudulent charges on a bank account. After investigation, police determined the suspect used the stolen debit card at an ATM in the City of Conway, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

