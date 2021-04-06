Conway police search for suspects after two trailers stolen

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for suspects after two trailers were reported stolen, according to officials.

A white enclosed trailer was stolen March 3 from Pawn South on Church Street, police said. A black, single axle, 7′ x 12′ enclosed trailer was stolen March 26 from Rivertown Pharmacy on Main Street. Items belonging to the pharmacy were also reported stolen from the trailer.

Surveillance photos show what police believe is a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck. The vehicle is a two-tone white on gray.

Courtesy: Conway Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.