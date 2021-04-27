Conway police searching for stolen trailer

Conway police are searching for a suspect who stole an enclosed trailer on April 22, 2021. (Source: City of Conway)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen trailer.

Someone stole the trailer early in the morning on April 22 in the 2400 block of Church Street, according to the City of Conway. The trailer is a white Snapper enclosed trailer with a South Carolina registration and tag number UP62735.

Police believe that the suspect was in a silver, newer Dodge Ram 1500, four-door pickup truck with chrome rims and a bed cover.

Anyone with information on the grand larceny case is asked to call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.