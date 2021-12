The pictured subject is accused of robbing a gas station in Conway. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person suspected of robbing a gas station.

The man is accused of demanding money from a gas station, located at 1700 Church St., according to the Conway Police Department.

The man is described as being 5’7″, 140 lbs and about 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.