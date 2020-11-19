Conway police seek man, woman in connection with stabbing assault

CONWAY, SC (W) – Police are searching for a man and woman in connection with a stabbing in Conway.

Officers from the Conway Police Department on Wednesday responded to Hagwood Circle for reports of an assault. On arrival, police said they found a man who had multiple stab wounds.

Investigators are asking for community assistance in finding Michael Keith McKenith and Mildred Patricia Collins in connection with this incident.

If anyone has information about McKenith and Collins in this case, please call Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.