Conway police seek person of interest in card fraud case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Conway are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a string of fraudulent transactions.

The investigation was opened Wednesday, according to a press release from the city. It says the photos of the person of interest were found during the investigation.

This follows what the city calls ‘several fraudulent transactions’ that happened in Conway.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

