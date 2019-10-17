Conway police seek suspect in armed robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

Officers responded to an armed robbery located at 3410 Highway 501 around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Conway police.

The suspect is described as a black male, who is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and about 140 pounds.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, red shoes, and red pants.

He is also described as “having a scruffy looking beard.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at 843-488-7651.

