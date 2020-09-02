Conway Police, SLED arrest man wanted on numerous charges; second man also charged

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Police and SLED agents arrested a man wanted on numerous charges Tuesday, according to police.

Police said Anthony Valentino Graham, 29, of Conway, was spotted in a vehicle on Gladys Lane in Conway and he tried to flee, hitting a Conway Police Department vehicle.

Graham had outstanding warrants for failure to stop for blue lights, pointing and presenting a firearm, second-degree assault and battery, second-degree domestic violence, and trespassing.

The passenger of the vehicle, Christopher Jamar Singleton, 30, of Conway, was also taken into custody.

Police searched the vehicle and Graham was additionally charged with trafficking in crack cocaine (third offense), possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a pistol by certain persons, driving under suspension (third or more offense), failure to yield right of way, and other drug charges.

Singleton was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, possession of schedule I to V narcotics, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Both Graham and Singleton are held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

