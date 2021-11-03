Conway police: Suspects sexually assaulted victim, then took her car

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway police are asking for help finding suspects who authorities say sexually assaulted a person and then took her car.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

The two are in their late teens to early 20s, according to authorities. One is about five-feet, seven-inches tall with short, wavy hair and a large build, and was wearing a black t-shirt and black basketball shorts. The other is about five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a slender, athletic build. He was wearing a red t-shirt with a white design, black athletic pants and had on a red nylon hair cover.

The vehicle is described as a 2015 gray Subaru Legacy with the Massachusetts license plate 983DX4.

The Subaru was stolen at about 4 a.m. Saturday on Highway 544, according to an incident report. The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted and that the suspects then left in her car.

Those with information are asked to call police at (843) 428-1790.