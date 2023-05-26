CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – An Horry County jury convicted three men for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jamie Johnson in 2020, near D Street and Rose Moss Court in Conway, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Che Ransom, 20, Don Brown, 20, and Travontae Mitchell, 19, all of Conway, were found guilty Thursday. The men were each convicted of murder and three counts of attempted murder, according to the solicitor’s office.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson, who presided over the trial, sentenced the men Thursday evening to 45 years in prison for murder and 30 years in prison for attempted murder and the sentences will run concurrently.

The trial began Monday, according to Chris Helms, the assistant solicitor who along with Nancy Livesay prosecuted the case.

Tronahz Whittington, 20, of Conway, was previously charged in the 2020 killing. He was found guilty of murder by a jury in March and was sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to a news release by the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The charge of murder carries a penalty of 30 years to life in prison and the men must serve their entire sentences and are not eligible for parole on the charge of murder. Attempted murder carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office.

Two other men are also facing charges in this case, according to the solicitor’s office.

“I am pleased that we got justice for Jamie Johnson and his family in this case through a collaboration of work by Horry County Police and Conway Police, as well as the brave citizens of Horry County who assisted in these convictions,” Livesay said in a news release. “We hope these latest convictions assist Mr. Johnson’s family in finding some closure.”