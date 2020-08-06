Conway woman accused of setting mobile home on fire in May, nearly hitting victim with car

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Thursday after police said she set a man’s home on fire and nearly hit him with a car.

Crews responded to a mobile home fire in the 600 block of Landmark Road near Conway May 14 around 6:00 a.m.

Courtesy- Horry County Fire Rescue

According to the police report, Patesha Pat Turner, 33, of Conway, drove up to the victim’s home in a white Honda around 5:00 a.m. that day as he was walking to the bus stop. Police said Turner put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to hit him.

The victim told police Turner sped off to get her belongings from the home and as the victim walked back towards the home, Turner drove up to him and told him she set the home on fire, according to the police report.

Police said before the fire, the victim came home around midnight and got into an argument with Turner about him working all the time.

Turner is charged with second-degree arson and domestic violence high and aggravated nature. Turner remains in jail with no bail set.

Police also said Turner was allegedly arrested in 2019 for another arson involving the same victim ans was arrested two weeks before this incident for domestic violence in which she threatened to burn the victim’s house down.

