Conway woman accused of slicing man with box cutter after verbal argument

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway woman is accused of slicing a man with a box cutter after a verbal argument.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Marion Street in Conway for a domestic violence complaint, according to a report from the Conway Police Department. Upon arriving, officers found the victim “with a laceration to his left lower back.”

The victim told police he and the person arrested, identified in the report as Barbara Teresa Moore, 57, of Conway, were in a verbal argument inside the home and Moore tried to punch him and missed, the report said. The victim said he walked down the home’s front steps outside to get away from the altercation. Moore then allegedly followed the victim outside and “sliced him with a yellow handled box cutter in his lower back.”

Barbara Teresa Moore (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Moore left the scene before police arrived and was later located “with the box cutter in her possession,” according to the report. Moore was arrested and transported to Conway Medical Center “for evaluation due to a self inflicted laceration.” Moore was cleared by medical staff and taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The case was presented to a judge, who “found probable cause” to issue a warrant for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, the report added.

Moore was booked in to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday and remains in the center pending a $10,000 bond, according to booking records.

