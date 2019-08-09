Conway woman charged after baby dies, police find soiled diapers and trash in bedroom

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway woman has been charged after a baby died and police found soiled diapers and trash in a bedroom.

Officers responded to Summer Drive in the Conway area around 12:40 p.m. on July 22 for a deceased person complaint, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the grandmother of the baby girl, who reportedly stated she was sleeping with the baby and gave the baby a bottle around 5:18 a.m.

The grandmother told police she communicated with the baby’s mother to ask when the mother would be home, the report said. The child’s mother reportedly told the grandmother she would be home soon. The grandmother reported to police that she put the baby in the mother’s bed with the baby’s sister, and that when she put the baby in the bed, the baby was breathing and sleeping. The grandmother also reportedly said she closed the door behind her.

The child’s mother told police she came home and got into bed with the baby and that the baby was sleeping, according to the report. The mother reportedly said that when she woke up, she found the baby dead and called 911. The mother also said that the baby’s sister was also sleeping in the bed and that she didn’t know if she rolled over onto the victim.

The responding officer said they saw the baby “lying on a bed, not breathing or conscious,” according to the report. An EMT reportedly told police the baby was dead.

The responding officer reported seeing “multiple soiled diapers around the bedroom, clothes, trash, and other items strewn throughout the bedroom,” the report said. “One of the soiled diapers had multiple flies gathering around.”

Falicia Cote, 24, of Conway, is charged in the case, according to the report.

Cote is charged with four counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records show. Bond is set at $10,000. Cote was booked around 10:15 a.m. on August 6 and remains in the center as of 1 p.m. Friday.

