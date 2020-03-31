Conway woman charged with DUI, child endangerment

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway woman is facing a DUI charge after police say she was found with open beer in a car with a 7-month-old child.

Haley Floyd, 26, is also charged with child endangerment.

Coastal Carolina police officers say Floyd crossed the center line several times on Highway 544 near University Boulevard on Thursday at about 6:16 p.m. The police report also says officers saw her drinking a beer while driving.

Floy was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $1,397 bond.

