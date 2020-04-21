Conway woman charged with felony DUI after children injured in crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman was charged with felony DUI after two children were injured in a crash April 14.

Police said Jossette Blake, 45, of Conway, drove through the front yard of a home in the 2400 block of 9th Ave., hit a power line, a home, and then a tree, where the vehicle came to a stop.

A passenger in the vehicle was on scene and told police Blake walked two children, who were also in the vehicle, back to their home on Palmetto St., according to the report. When police arrived at the home, they found the two children were severely injured.

The children were transported to Conway Medical Center to be treated. Police said one child suffered a collapsed lung, and the other child suffered a broken nose, a severe face laceration, and severe head trauma.

Blake was taken back to the crime scene, police said. Blake had a strong odor of alcohol and had trouble standing on her own and admitted to drinking alcohol before the accident, police said. When police asked if Blake had medical reasons for not being able to take a field sobriety test, she told police she had a chronic leg injury and could hardly walk.

Police said Blake failed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test and was unable to do any other field sobriety tests due to “medical deficiencies” and injuries sustained in the crash. Blake was taken to Conway Medical Center for a blood sample.

Police said Blake was “very sluggish and seemed very dazed.” Blake was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was released on $5,000 bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: